‘You Are All a Lucky Lot to be at St Aloysius PUC- the Finest College in City’- Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo

‘ You Are All a Lucky & Blessed Lot to be at St Aloysius PU College- the Finest College in City’ and Your Life Doesn’t get better by Chance, It gets better by Change- Chief Guest Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo- Associate Professor & Head of Department of Psychology, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru during the Orientation Programme for I year PUC Science Students held on Monday, 13 June at 9 am. in the Loyola Hall.

The Orientation Programme for I year Commerce & Arts students was held at 11 am on the same day, with Dr Supriya Hedge Aroor-Associate Professor, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru. Nearly 2100 plus students of Science, Commerce and Arts participated in the one-day orientation programme.

Mangaluru : No doubt at all that all these 2100 plus students had made a right choice to come to St Aloysius Pre-University college after their SSLC to pursue their PU and further studies at this renowned institution- only of its kind in the City, with a vision “Empowering youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind” . Why I say that St Aloysius institution is a renowned and prestigious institution, because being an alumni I have experienced all the good things from the Jesuits, the teachers and staff of this Alma Mater right from my 1st standard till B Sc. And I am quite sure for all these boys and girls who got an admission at St Aloysius PUC , it probably was a dream come true!

These students came from near and far; from the City, outskirts of city, out of town; some were rank holders; some with highest grades; some with grades eligible to get a seat; they were predominately mixed irrespective of caste, creed and religion-Christian, Hindu, Muslim; – all with an intention to join this prestigious Pre-University College in town. The Motto of St Aloysius institution is ‘Lucet et Ardet’-in Latin words which mean ‘Shine to Enkindle’ refer to the mind and heart. It is the deep desire of this Alma Mater to present to the nation and to the world men and women with minds bright with knowledge and creativity, and hearts burning with genuine love and concern for others.

All these thousands of students who had picked St Aloysius PUC did the right choice and their dream was to choose a career that would make their future bright and put a determined effort to achieve that goal, while pursuing their studies at this institution. They will have ample opportunities and lots of encouragement from the management and staff of this institute where they can reach greater heights. So all you students of PUC, think well before you make your decision as to which career you’ll continue forward after PUC- make the right choice or ask your teachers or elders. Best of luck in your PUC academic career at St aloysius PU College.

Monday, 13 June 2022 was the beginning of a new journey for all these freshers with new hopes and academic aspirations. And St Aloysius PUC has been a beacon to numerous students over the years, and presently the management and staff aspire to make their students strong willed, emotionally balanced,environmentally sensitive and Excel academically.

The programme with prayers of various faith by the students under the guidance of lecturer Ms Soumya Ganesh. The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by chief guest Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo-Associate Professor & HoD of Psychology at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru, joined by Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ-Principal; Muralikrishna G M-Vice Principal of St PUC-Science, Fr Sujay Daniel SJ-Campus Minister; and Ms Kiran Shetty-the Dean.

Addressing the students Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ said, “Congratulations to you all, Some of you may be more happy than others, but in the long run, you will all look back at your first major exam as a stepping stone in life. I hope you will have a stimulating and productive time here and gather valuable experiences which will hold you in good stead in later life. Building good friendships and mentorships will help you stay positive and mentally strong. Your two years of PUC are a preparation for the academic rigours of university life where you are expected to work on your own and see your teachers as guides and mentors.”.

“I urge you to use your time wisely, investing in extra and co curricular activities, sports, music etc. These are not a ‘waste of time’ but in fact will help you become balanced individuals, not one-sided. Too much study and too much play are both not advisable. We have many sides to our personality and we must work on all. You are all very fortunate to be receiving a quality education, firmly grounded in sound moral values. This is a Jesuit institution and holistic growth of the whole person is our vision. A lot of opportunities will be given to develop your extracurricular talents. Try to excel in everything that you do and always aim at Magis. Magis is a Latin word which means ‘more or better’; it means not to be satisfied with the minimum, not to be satisfied with the status quo; it calls for certain thoroughness in everything that we do” added Fr Clifford. .

He further said, “Remember that society needs your contribution, so give back as much as you can, become men and women for others so build a brotherhood, serve society and keep your faith in the goodness of God. Our college is a multi cultural, multi religious campus with students and teachers of different faiths and different cultures all around us. Respect for each other is the single biggest rule in this campus. The idea of education is to open our eyes and allow us to learn and see how others live, to have understanding and compassion. There is no place for narrow minded intolerant thinking. Our college motto Lucet et Ardet speaks of genuine love and commitment to humanity. Let us keep that in mind as we spend the next two years here. I wish you all the very best! Thank you”.

Chief guest Dr Sandra Sunitha Lobo said, “Remember that Your Life Doesn’t get better by Chance, It gets better by Change. You all have put your steps into the right institution, St Aloysius PU College, the finest in the City. For the last two years you were glued to online classes and got exceptional marks. It will be different now while you learn in classes, make friends unlike earlier you made friends via whatsapp, Instagram, FaceBook etc, now you need to interact with your classmates personally. You are all a Blessed and Lucky lot to be at St Aloysius PU College, and remember not to keep your parents, relatives, teachers at a distance due to smartphones, be in touch with them personally. Try to Unlearn, Learn, Release and Repeat”

The vote of thanks was delivered by lecturer Ms Manasa Devadiga, following which the college choir sang the Institution anthem. The orientation programme for St Aloysius PUC Arts and Commerce students began at 11 am, where Dr Supriya Hegde Aroor -Associate Professor, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru was the chief guest, joined by Fr Clifford Sequeira-Principal, Ms Charlotte D’souza- Vice Principal St Aloysius PUC Commerce & Arts, Pradeep M -Dean, Fr Sujay Daniel SJ-Campus Minister , who all joined in inaugurating the Orientation Programme by lighting the traditional lamp.

Following the address by Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, the Chief guest Dr Supriya Hegde addressing the students expressed her empathy with the students on the present challenges in education post the pandemic. She stressed on the importance of a healthy diet, physical exercise, recreation and to keep oneself productively engaged and motivated. Dr Supriya told the students to improve their confidence by identifying and eliminating prejudices .She also spoke on time management and advised students to limit their unproductive screen time”

. Dr Supriya also cautioned the students on internet gaming disorders. She congratulated the students for joining such a prestigious institute. She insisted that they all should be motivated and nurture a dream. She explained how distractions can derail them from goals and how compartmentalising their life also helps to achieve work life balance. She told students to dream big and aim high.

The programme ended with the institution’s anthem. The programme was compered by Ms Deepthi Rani, from department of English. The conveners for the Orientation Programme were Ms Manasa K, Ms Diana J Dias, Ms Vijayalaxmi R and Ms Archana Shenoy.