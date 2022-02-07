You Are All Pardoned! Top Cop gives a New Life to 528 Culprits by Closing their MOB Cards

You Are All Pardoned! Top Cop aka Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar a New Life to 528 Accused by Closing their Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) Cards during ‘Sudharana Sabha’ (Rehabilitation Programme) organized at Roshni Nilaya-School of Social Work, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Believe it or Not! For the first time in the history of Roshni Nilaya-School of Social Work, Valencia-Mangaluru that around 500 plus criminals/culprits were loitering in the campus, but not to indulge in any further crimes or thefts, instead for a good cause, to attend a Rehabilitation Programme (Sudharana Sabhe) organized by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate in order to give them a new life by closing their Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) cards. It should be noted that ever since N Shashi Kumar took over the charge as Police Commissioner he has come up with quite a few initiatives starting with a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them trim, fit and healthy, both men and women, then he had organized a cricket match to keep the police involved in sporting activities.

And later, alarmed over a number of people and also police personnel getting infected by coronavirus on duty, the Police Commissioner had directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations for people who come there to file complaints, passport ID verification, etc. Followed by that he took the initiative in providing free lunch and dinner to the frontline workers aka police who toiled hard combating the Covid-19 pandemic. His social concern can be seen in the different activities like creating awareness for crime prevention, road safety, and prevention of sexual harassment of children are note worthy. He is a truly inspirational figure to the youth of the city through his various social awareness initiatives. And in the month of December 2021, he came up with yet another initiative project named ‘Parivarthana Sabhe’, which was aimed to give a second chance and a new-life to those whose names were on rowdy-sheeters history sheets, by deleting their names following a thorough sleuth into their background and also by looking into their behaviour/conduct, and make them lead a better life in the society. 1,256 names which were revoked from the rowdy sheeters list under Mangaluru police commissionerate limits.

Following close on its heels, the police commissioner has once again organized this programme where MOB cards of 528 culprits were closed, thereby putting miles of smiles on their faces and which also brought joy and happiness among their kith and kin. The Rehabilitation programme ‘Sudharana Sabha’ was held at School of Social work Roshni Nilaya on Monday 7 February 2022. The programme began by invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song by students of Criminology dept of Roshni Nilaya, followed by inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp by chief guest B Muralidhar Pai-the Chief district and sessions judge of Dakshina Kannada, joined by other dignitaries on the dais-DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and Dr Jennis Mary, the Vice Principal, Roshni Nilaya.

In his welcome address, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “In the month of December 2021 we gave a new life to 1,265 persons who were on rowdy-sheeters list, by deleting their names from that list. And today, we are closing the MOB cards of 528 persons, so that they can have a better life in the society. Since the last three months our police officers have worked hard in checking the background history and doing elaborate reviews , and a few other things whether they have been involved in any crimes after arrest, of these 528 persons in order to close their MOB cards for the closure of MOB. Everyone makes mistakes, and many learn from their mistakes, so here we are giving a chance for these accused in rehabilitating them and making them live a better life in the community and with their families”

As many as 37 persons have not committed any offence for 25 years, around 43 persons since 20 years, 137 since 15 years and 184 persons since 10 years, and 25 since 5 years. Among the accused, 29 were above 69 years of age, 14 of them incapacitated, and 59 had passed away. Among these 528 persons, some are working as auto drivers, labourers, employees and drivers and some are running their own businesses. Now by closing their MOB cards they can live a happy and peaceful life, and mix in the society freely. Now that we have given these persons a second chance, I urge them to be responsible and law-abiding citizens, and cooperate with the law enforcement officials by obeying the laws and staying away from illegal activities and crimes” added the police Commissioner.

Chief guest B Muralidhar Pai in his inaugural address said, “This is indeed a very unique initiative taken by the police commissioner in order to rehabilitate and give a second chance in life for 528 persons who committed various crimes, from minor to large. They all made mistakes by involving themselves in various offences and crimes, but they have been given a new life to transform themselves and continue to live as responsible citizens. Every accused has a future if they decide to transform themselves and come to the mainstream. Now that these 528 persons are out of the MOB list, their family should support and encourage them and see that they don’t indulge in future unwanted activities, and face trouble again. They should be in the achievers’ list, not in the MOB list that will also severely affect and hurt family members”.

Two reformed persons, Umesh Laxman from Mangaluru and Bhimappa from Bagalkote narrating their story, thanked the police commissioner for giving them a second chance to live happily in the society, without any discrimination and hardship. Police inspector Jyothirlinga Honnakatte from Barke police station compered the programme, and also proposed the vote of thanks.

In conclusion, in my perspective-The transformation should come within the heart to live a peaceful life in society. No one can win over violence by violence. Forgiveness is a must. Punishment is not the only way to stop wrong doings. Our efforts should be for the transformation of the person. Abraham Lincoln said “I win over my enemies by making friends with them. So love and forgiveness is a must to stop violence. If you make good decisions, it will surely lead you to a happy and responsible life. Remember that wrong decisions will ruin your life, so keep away from making them. Taking good decisions is in our hands. We should keep our anger aside. Revenge and violence is not a solution for everything but developing friendship and being kind can make the society peaceful. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has done the right thing by giving a new life to these people so that they can live a peaceful and happy life in future.