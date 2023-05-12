‘You Are Saviours of Human Lives’- Sr Anne R D’Almeida at Intl Nurses Day at Fr Muller Hospital

‘You Are Saviours of Human Lives’- Sr Anne Rose D’Almeida, the Chief Guest at International Nurses Day celebrations at Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru on Friday, 12 May 2023



“Women should have the true nurse calling, the good of the sick first the second only the consideration of what is their ‘place’ to do – and that women who want for a housemaid to do this or the charwomen to do that, when the patient is suffering, have not the making of a nurse in the”- Florence Nightingale

“Let me dedicate my life today to the care of those who come my way. Let me touch each one with healing hands and the gentle art for which I stand. And when tonight when the day is done, oh let me rest in peace if I have helped just one…”–A nurse’s prayer by Teri Thompson.

Mangaluru: The International Nurses Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The International Council of Nurses observes this day every year with the production and distribution of the International Nurses Day Kit which contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses everywhere. The theme of 2023 is “OUR NURSES. OUR FUTURE”. Nurses Day is “Nurses: A Force For Change-Improving Health Systems’ Resilience”.

We should all know that Nurses, who are nicknamed “Angels of Mercy” are the hospitality of the hospital, they lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform daily. You could say that nurses are the backbone of our healthcare care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live healthy long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong, spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care

The Nursing Service Department of Father Muller Medical College Hospital observed International Nurses Day at the Father Muller Convention Mini Hall on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 11.30 am onwards. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Sr Dhanya Devasia, the Chief Nursing Officer. The dignitaries on the dais, namely- Chief Guest Sr Anne Rose D’Almeida, along with the president of the function Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; Fr Ajith B. Menezes- Administrator, FMMC & FMCOAHS; Dr Udayakumar- Medical Superintendent; Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst. Administrator, FMMCH; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Asst. Administrator, FMMCH; Sr Dhanya Devasia joined in garlanding and showering flower petals on the portraits of the Founder of FMCI Fr Augustus Muller, and the Founder of Modern Nursing.

Following the introduction of Veteran Nurse by Mrs Asha Fernandes -the Assistant Nursing Superintendent, the Veteran Nurse-” Mary Bhai” aka ” Sister Mary” aka Mary Lasrado was felicitated and honoured for her service and dedication towards the profession for over three decades at Father Muller Hospital. In her acceptance speech, Sister Mary acknowledged the support and encouragement she received from FMCI, and urged the budding nurses to follow in the footsteps of Florence Nightingale, and go by the FMCI motto “Heal & Comfort”. ” It’s indeed an honour to be felicitated among all you nurses gathered here. During my nursing years, I got encouragement and guidance from my mentors and management staff. We need to work with a formula, which I call CASH (Not money) but it stands for-Confident, Alertness, Sincerity, and Hard Work. More than theory we need to do more practicals. you need to be alert, be faithful to your colleagues, there is no substitute for hard work, and there are no holidays for nurses. Nurses are needed any time of the day or any day. You need to meet and greet your patients with a smile and address them by their names. Remember nursing is a sacred profession, and practise it with dignity and pride.” added Mary Lasrado.

On the occasion, Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) Toppers and Best Nurses were felicitated, and their names were read by Mrs Renita Lasrado, the ANS and CNE Coordinator. Chief guest Sr Anne Rose D’Almeida in her address to the audience said, ” Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp, is a model to all the nurses. She is an inspiration to all of us. Nurses are the pillars of hospital care services. It takes courage, courage, determination and commitment in the nursing profession. You all should make a difference in people’s lives through your service. You all played a vital role during the pandemic, for which we all are grateful and appreciate your service”.

” No doubt you are the saviours of human lives. Our future depends on you. You need to be competent, and responsible. Efficiency and effectiveness should be your priority. As a nurse, you need to touch the lives of the patients. Serve the people with love and compassion. God has chosen you all for a purpose to serve others. Always respect your institution and the management personnel. You should be the children of the hospital, and the hospital should be your other home. A nurse knows the strength of gentleness, gives the gift of kindness and lives a life of caring-these should be your qualities. Remember a nurse is like an angel spreading hope to those they help each day. May God bless you all nurses who are committed to the betterment of the sick and the suffering, both young and old.” added Sr Anne.

Director of FMCI, Fr Richard Coelho in his presidential address said, “Nurses are the backbone of the Father Muller Institutions. Experience and wisdom are the strengths of nurses. Potential, Love, Sympathy, Good Will and Attitude of nurses should aim to improve in each aspect and grow better every day. The love and sympathy of nurses help not only the patients but also the patient’s party. The institution has a tradition of research for several decades- a glimpse into the past reveals the dedication behind grooming nurses with the noble motto. “Search, Share, Care”. You need to survive the sick and suffering with the touch of “Heal and Comfort”. upholding the motto of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Nurses dispense comfort, compassion, and caring without even a prescription. Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon. I feel proud to say that our institution has provided the best nurses who are serving throughout the nation and abroad, making a difference in health care.”

Mrs Malini Noronha- the Nursing Supervisor proposed the vote of thanks, while the entire formal function was meticulously and eloquently compared by Jithin PC (Assistant Nursing Superintendent) and Sr Ashwitha Menezes (Staff Nurse), both from the Nursing Service department. The formal function ended with a skit on the journey of Florence Nightingale presented by the Nurses, undertaken by Ms Precilla D’Souza and Arpith. Their act proved that Nurses can not only serve and care for the patients, they also can perform and entertain with their hidden talents that were unleashed by these talented nurses, which received loud applause.

In conclusion, we need to appreciate what the nurses do. They give tender loving care from day to day, giving encouragement and hope in their special way. With loving hands, they heal the hurt. They are full of concern and commitment. Their special, caring ways touch so many lives. They are compassionate and dedicated to their profession-all of this makes a Nurse. Their caring makes a true difference. Their comforting words and skilful healing touch make them so special. So next time you respect and thank your doctors, and also respect and thank the nurses too because the nurses are the doers. Having a nurse in the family is like having a doctor because a nurse knows most of what a doctor knows. Nurses have a tremendous knowledge of health care, and their love and caring are impeccable.

When doctors and patients become demanding, nurses choose to serve with grace and spiritual beauty in India and abroad. Around the clock, they serve the patients, not only checking their vitals but also making sure they are comfortable and giving them emotional support. The only time I disliked some nurses was when they stuck that needle into my buttock with force-that was mean?

Ending this column with Fr Muller Institution Anthem which is very dear to my heart and a perfectly fit for the Nurses-

“We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal

We come to comfort and to heal, to love and serve in woe and weal”-Chorus.

Let a mighty chorus swell and soar beyond the skies

As white-robed bands with healing hands for daily tasks arise,

And eager limbs await their hour with aching, grim surmise

While fading visions float before half-open, gleam-less eyes.

Let the name Augustus Muller proudly written in gold

Flame across Karnataka’s vast and Bharat’s millions hold,

In admiration of his zeal whose vision is bright & bold

In Mangaluru’s fair bosom raised its home of peace untold.

Hail! dear home where tender care beguiles disease and pain

Where love divine inspires & lifts the failing heart or brain.

Live on and grow till humankind its destiny attain

And healing reaches on wheels and wings the distant home or plain.

Come, Doctor, live your noble hippocrate’s bequest

Come, Nurse, by Nightingale, inspired, forget your broken rest,

Come all who soothe in ways unsung Humanity’s unrest

Let’s all as one, with love pursue the toil by millions blest.

Like this: Like Loading...