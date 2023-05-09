‘You are the new soldiers of Konkani’- NRI Businessman Michael D’souza at Favaro Holiday Camp

‘You are the new soldiers of Konkani’- NRI Businessman Michael Dsouza at Conclusion Ceremony of Favaro Holiday Camp, held at Mandd Sobhann’s Kalangann

Mangaluru: At the conclusion ceremony of the Favaro Holiday Camp, NRI businessman Michael Dsouza praised Mandd Sobhann for preparing new soldiers to take Konkani to new heights. He lauded the hard work of the campers and the efforts of their parents and encouraged them to achieve greater heights in life utilizing their talents. He also spoke about Mandd Sobhann’s dedication to serving the Konkani language despite financial conditions and urged for support.

The 10-day holiday camp “Favaro” (Fountain) was held at Kalangann and trained 75 chosen children of 7th to 10th standard hailing from various districts in yoga, Konkani Language & culture, MC, interviewing and optionally in dance, drama and singing. Various great personalities visited and inspired the children. They were introduced to the various aspects of the Konkani language and culture. They were also trained in compering, TV interviews and public speaking.

Best campers from 3 sections each received a cash prize of Rs 2000 and certificate. Anora Niral Dsouza, Bondel from Dramatics, Sathvik Denis Carlo, Basrikatte from Singing and Rishal Monteiro, Vamanjoor from Dance sections were chosen. Simone Dsouza, Bejai was chosen as the overall best camper and received a cash prize of Rs. 3000 and certificate. Sharal Siddi, Srujana Mathias and Amabel Dcunha shared their experience. Ashton Joshua D’Souza recited the Konkani numbers while Ritika Rodrigues recited the 41 Konkani communities.

Mandd Sobhann Gurkar & Camp director Eric Ozario, President Luvi Pinto, Secretary Kishore Fernandes and Adrin D’souza were present on the dais. Trainers and donors were facilitated on the occasion.

Later, the camp students presented the 257th Monthly Theatre, “Favaro”. They presented the songs and dances learnt at the camp. The Drama group played “Ambya Rukar Ponnos” (Jackfruit on Mango Tree), penned by Arun Raj Rodrigues and directed by Vikas, Kalakul. While Gration Aranha & Elain Fernandes compered the stage function, Simone Dsouza & Denisha Dsouza anchored the cultural segment. Sharwin Patrao thanked everyone.

Mandd Sobhann has been conducting such holiday camps regularly since 1999, and students trained in these camps have gone on to achieve great success in Konkani and various other fields.

