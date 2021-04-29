Spread the love



















You Call This a ‘SMART CITY’? Digging Never Stops Once Again on Kankanady-Valencia Road

Mangaluru: Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time Kankanady-Valencia Road in front of Father Muller Hospital has been dug up again at a different spot to fix water/UGD issues, a few days after the UGD/Waterwork was completed in front of the hospital. If you look at the entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia Road, you will see patchwork at various spots, proof that both these roads have been dug many times. This shows the unplanned and unscientific work taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

One thing for sure, that you’ll agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning, new roads are constructed, and after a while, the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too? Digging Never Stops in the City! Once Again Kankanady-Valencia Rd & Arya Samaj Rd is Dug Up

UGD/Water pipe problem work completed a few days back….

Now that there is not much traffic due to lockdown, if not it would have been chaos again since this is a busy road. You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia was concretized, it has been dug numerous times, either for faulty water or UGD issues- and it will never end. This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics? The reason for these UGD/water pipe related issues is that, when the entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia was concretized, the workers while digging the road, even by JCB had damaged the pipes underground, and now we are seeing the results.

While the work has been completed at one spot, we are seeing yet another “HOLE” at a different spot. And this work will drag on forever since there is a shortage of labourers since most of them have returned home due to lockdown. So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers? Not only has this road been dug up, if you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads being dug up creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does anyone from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness? Probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this a Smart City.

Now that a new spot on this road is dug up, and once this work is completed, there are very good chances we will see more digging on Kankanady-Valencia Road AGAIN soon? Trust me.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES: