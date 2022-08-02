‘You can’t silence us, Congress on ED raid at National Herald House



New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the official premises of its mouthpiece “The National Herald”, in connection with a money laundering case.

Denouncing the Centre and its probe agency, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted:

“The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India’s principal opposition Indian National Congress. We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt. You cannot silence us.”

The central agency raid at the National Herald office in connection with the prevention of money laundering case involving Gandhis, is still on.

Recently, the probe agency questioned Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days.

This morning, a team of ED officials reached the office of National Herald and started the search operations.

The ED is yet to release an official statement in this regard.

Further details are awaited.

