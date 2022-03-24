You will follow RSS one day or the other: K’taka Speaker to Cong MLA

Bengaluru: Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said on Thursday that Congress MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmmad Khan will also become a RSS man one day.

The issue came up when Speaker Kageri and Revenue Minister R. Ashok pulled the leg of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, saying why he is always saddened about RSS so much.

Siddramaiah replied that he is not saddened by the RSS, and said that RSS stands for ‘Rashtriya Sevak Sangh’ and is it wrong to take the name of RSS?

Kageri then corrected Siddramaiah and said that RSS stands for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. “It is our RSS,” the Speaker stated.

Taking objection to this, Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan asked Kageri how could he say “our RSS” while sitting on the Speaker’s Chair.

Responding to Khan, Kageri said, “I will tell you another thing. One day or the other, you will also will have to say that it is our RSS.”

The Congress legislators then stood up and opposed the statement, with Siddaramaiah saying that RSS brings ‘Manuvaad’ which he opposes.

Ashok then said that the country’s President, Vice Presidnet and Prime Minister are all RSS men.

Khan then asked Ashok to name the BJP party as RSS.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa then triggered a further row by saying, “Today or tomorrow, Christians and Muslims will become RSS. One day, they will become RSS, no doubt about that.”