You’ll see Cong makeover in Bihar soon: Bhakta Charan Das



Patna: Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das has indicated organisational changes in the Congress in Bihar, assuring that the state unit would be attuned to the wishes of the Congress workers and the people at large.

“You will see a complete makeover of the Congress state unit in a few days. Those who wish to join the Congress are welcome. The Congress doors are always open,” the Congress Working Committee member told IANS in an interview.

Das, who has been made the new incharge of Congress’ Bihar unit, said that decisions in this regard would, however, be taken only after he visited Bihar and interacted with party leaders and workers at different levels.

About leaders and workers who had left the Congress in the past but wish to return, Das said that those whose presence in politics was still relevant and helped strengthen the Congress at the grass roots would be welcome to the party fold again.

As for factionalism in the state Congress, he maintained that he would be in a better position to comment on the issue only after he had been to Bihar and met the party leaders and workers.

“I will visit Bihar and meet party leaders and workers, understand the issues after visiting all districts. I will talk to the common people. Overall, the organisation will be made in sync with party workers. The Congress will work according to the needs of the people.”

As for opposition and support within the Congress on the tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the veteran leader said that “it is the need of the hour”.

“We will do politics our way, but our priority will be to strengthen the organisation as a whole,” the former Union Minister said.

Das also said that Congress leaders and workers sitting in the comforts of their homes would soon be asked to get back in action in the field and connect with the common people.

The former Minister rued that training imparted to the Congress leaders and workers in the past had been done away with for many years. “Even new party workers do not know the Congress policies now; that is why the party will re-start training programmes for its cadres and workers.”

Reacting to former MLA Bharat Singh’s remarks that around a dozen-odd Congress MLAs were trying to break ties with the party, Das said: “Those who are not in the party are making such statement at the behest of political rivals.”

Das is scheduled to undertake a three-day tour of Bihar from Monday and meet party workers and leaders.