Young Achievers felicitated at St Joseph School -CBSE Annual Prize Day



Bengaluru: “Success is a ladder that cannot be climbed with your hands in your pocket.” St Joseph’s School-CBSE, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru celebrated Annual Prize Day in our school auditorium. On this special day, former IAS officer M Lakshminarayana, Chairman Karnataka Panchayat Delimitation Commission was the Chief guest. He was welcomed and felicitated by the heads of the institution, a renowned public worker and an ex-Josephite, who went on to achieve in the field of urban development, housing and social welfare. In his speech, he emphasized on academic and non-academic student support activities like sports, community service etc. He also spoke of maintaining discipline and staying focused in life.

Principal welcomed and felicitated the new Rector Fr Joseph D’Souza on behalf of the staff and management. It was a great pleasure and an honour to welcome our new Rector, who is an experienced and wonderful person with a great view of life. Fr Joseph has held several key portfolios in various Jesuit institutions. Fr Joseph in his talk expressed about being disciplined and to focus on academics to achieve the goals.

Fr John Lang, the new Finance officer of SJII and SJS was welcomed by our principal on behalf of staff and management. Parents of the prize winners were invited. The programme started with the school anthem followed by prayer service and prayer dance. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp at the hands of Mr M Lakshminarayana. Simultaneously, Rector, Principal and other guests symbolize the quest for knowledge and presentation of the annual report on academic, sports and co-scholastic achievements of the school read out by the head boy and head girl. We had musical elements to bring symphony and melody into life by the teachers. It was the journey into thriving compassion and heart touching mime to highlight the life of Dr. Ambedkar.

Prize distribution ceremony was conducted to felicitate the academic performers of the year 2021-22. The stage took on hues enhancing the mood of every emotion. The students and parents participated wholeheartedly towards the success of their wards and parents were excited to watch their children receiving the medals and certificates on the academic performance.

The principal in his speech stressed on the importance of staying focused in life until you reach your goal by showing a motivational video. After giving his speech, he also felicitated a young Guiness World Record holder. The venue reverberated with thunderous applause; gleaming faces, exchanged appreciative nods as the audience witnessed. The Annual Prize Day was an unforgettable experience and left a lasting impression on the minds of everyone present. It was indeed a spectacular display. The programme concluded with the ‘National Anthem’.