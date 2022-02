Young Entrepreneur Commits Suicide by Hanging

Udupi: A 40-year-old entrepreneur committed suicide by hanging himself at Majjige Pade near Ambalapadi here on February 02.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik Pai (40), a resident of Majjige Pade near Ambalapadi. He was the owner of Gurukripa Traders.

According to the Police, Karthik had some personal problems which led him to take this extreme step.

A case was registered in Udupi Town Station.