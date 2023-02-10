Young Photographer from Kaup Injured in Road Accident Succumbs

Udupi: A young photographer who suffered injuries after a bike accident last week died at the District Government Hospital on February 9.

The deceased has been identified as Preethish Poojary, a resident of Polipu near Kaup. He was a photographer by profession.

On Feb 4 night, Preethish met with an accident while returning from a function in Kaup. He suffered severe head injuries and was admitted to the hospital. On February 9, Preethish breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

