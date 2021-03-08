Spread the love



















Young Surfers ‘Trippin’ & Surfin’ at Surf Open Championship hosted by Mangalore Surf Club- The Successful FIRST ever Open Surfing Championship ends at Tannirbavi Beach- 2 (Pine Tree Area) on Sunday, 7 March

Mangaluru: “If everybody had an ocean across Karnataka, Then everybody would be surfin’, Like Mangaluru. You’d see ’em wearing their baggies, Huarache sandals too, A bushy bushy blond hairdo, Surfin’ Mangaluru! We’ll all be planning out a route, We’re gonna take real soon, We’re waxing down our surfboards, May month is here, We’ll all be gone for the summer, We’re on surfari to stay, Tell the teacher we’re surfin’- Everybody’s gone surfin’, Surfin’ Mangaluru!”–these are my modified lyrics of the original “Surfin’ USA” lyrics by the Beach Boys.

“Alright. And the thing we want you to yell -Three words ”let’s go trippin”. We want you to yell out on the count of three OK? One, Two, Two-and-a-half, Three, Let’s Go Trippin’-Yeah, baby!” – these lyrics from the song “Let’s Go Trippin ” by the Beach Boys which is still cool, smooth and enthusiastic while surfing during the greatest moments of chasing waves, which will inspire you to dream about what is yet to come- and for that matter, all these young surfers had a good time surfing in the nice weather, even though a few times the waves were rough.

Quoting Rig Veda VII, 49.3- “In the midst of the waters is moving the Lord, surveying men’s truth and men’s lies. How sweet are the waters, crystal clear and cleansing? Now, may these great divine waters quicken me!”. Nearly 70 Young Surfers from 7 surf schools Mangaluru, Mulky, and Panambur took part in the State Level FIRST ever Surf Open Championship hosted by Mangalore Surf Club (Regd. Under societies act of 1960), which successfully ended at Tannirbavi Beach on Sunday, 7 March 2021.

The event had started at 6:30 am and went on till noon. “The objective of this event is to promote surfing and to make people aware that Tannirbavi beach has a world-class surf break. This surfing competition had one of the best conditions for Kids who had to contest in 3 – 4 ft waves, high tides, and currents. Many kids showed drastic improvement in techniques and performance. For a few, it was their first time participating in a surf contest, but they performed well, ” said Mithun Bhat Kakunje, the President Mangalore Surf Club, who compered the event.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included: DIG Venkatesh, Commandant Coast Guard; K G Nath, Dy. Chairman, New Mangalore Port Trust; Raghuveer Southerpete, DO, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Shaheed Khan, Managing Director, Dharthi; Jagadish Boloor, Managing Director, Yojaka India Pvt. Ltd; Premanand Shetty, Mayor, Mangalore City Corporation; and Smt. Sunitha Salian, Area ward Corporator. Apart from the surfing activity, there was a Yoga demonstration by Sharath Ameen and Team; Art Gallery Open by artists from around Mangaluru; and CPR Demo by Abhisaran

There were 8 categories of events: Surfing Under 12, Surfing Under 16, Surfing Under 20, Surfing Above 20, Body Boarding Under 12, Body Boarding Under 16, Body Boarding Under 20 & Body Boarding Above 20. The winners of the Surfing above 20 Men’s Category are Srikrishna Vasanth (First Place) and Kalyan Rayithi (Second Place). The Surfing above 20 Women’s Category was bagged by Apoorva Bykadi (First Place) and Shreya Mehta (Second Place). The winners of the Surfing 16 – 19 Men’s Category were Praveen (First Place) and Dayanand (Second Place). The Surfing 16 – 19 Women’s Category was bagged by Sinchana Gowda (First Place) and Akhila U. (Second Place). Incidentally, the youngest participant in the competition was a 7-year-old girl, Tanisha Bhat, who won second place in the Body Boarding Under 12.

Regarding Mangalore Surf Club, it has been conducting Surf classes at Tannirbavi Beach since 2015. Having been registered as an Association under The Societies Act, 1960, MSC is a non-profit organization with a vision of imparting surfing skills in addition to water safety for Mangaluru and the nearby regions. In addition to being a surf school, MSC has six of its members who are certified by the American Heart Association as “Heartsavers” – wherein First Aid and CPR skills are imparted. These members have actively been providing free CPR Training sessions for Lifeguards at the beach and to the general layman at various gatherings and events in and around Mangaluru. The Club follows high standards of curriculum and safety. Some of the members and volunteers hold internationally recognized certifications from AHA, ILSF and ISA.

For More Details Contact: Mithun -9845085180; Chirag- 9448054505 Website: www.surfmangalore.com