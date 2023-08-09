Young writers Invited to contribute to ‘Nadoja’ Kayyara Kinhanna Rai Memorial Anthology of poems and micro stories

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, Mangalore, and Kavita Kutira, Peradala, in cooperation with the senior students of Navajeevana High School, Peradala, Kasaragod, are compiling an anthology of 101 poems and micro stories in memory of the late litterateur Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, a recipient of the prestigious ‘Nadoja’ award. Young writers aged 18–35 (born between January 1988 and December 2004) and born, brought up and educated in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod districts are invited to contribute to this publication.

The writing should be in Kannada, subject to a maximum of 300 words for poems and 500 words for micro stories. 3-5 poems, micro stories and 10–12 limericks (chutuku kavana) may be submitted for selection. Submissions should be emailed to artkanaratrust@gmail.com on or before September 10, 2023.

The submissions should be original, unpublished works (including blogs) typed in Unicode. Plagiarism in any manner is strictly prohibited. A brief self-introduction not exceeding 80 words with postal address, mobile number and email should be submitted as a separate attachment along with a photo and copy of the college identity card or Aadhaar card. The selected entries will be announced by October 31, 2023. The decision of the judges shall be binding regarding the final selection of entries.

Art Kanara Trust

Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture

12/1139/1, Kodialguthu (West)

Bangar Guthu Road, Mangaluru – 575003

