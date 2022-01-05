‘Youngest Member of Police Family Succumbs to Heart Attack’- Top Cop on Twitter

Alfie Dsouza, Team Mangalorean.
Mangaluru/Moodbidri: A tragic death of Head Constable at Moodbidri Police station, Santhosh, who died of a heart attack on Tuesday, 4 January 2022. It is learnt that Santhosh had been to Thirthahalli, and on Tuesday night suffered cardiac arrest .

Even though Santhosh was quickly rushed to a private hospital, unfortunately he breathed his last on the way to the hospital.

Through a twitter message, Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar offered his condolences saying “Youngest member of the police family succumbed to Heart attack.

Santhosh HC – 435 attached to Moodabidre Police Station has breathed his last. May his soul rest in peace.”


