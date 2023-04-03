‘Your Power,Your Rights,Your Vote Counts to Elect Good Leaders to Form a Vibrant Govt’- DC

‘Your Power, Your Rights, Your Vote Counts to Elect Good Leaders to Form a Vibrant Government- Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and also the Election Officer M R Ravi Kumar, during a programme ‘Banni Matha Chalayisi’ ( Come, Cast Your Vote)- a programme on Voter Awareness EVM, held at Eric Mathias Hall, St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Enabling youth electoral participation is enabling qualitative democratic governance. With the theme ” Nothing Like Voting, Vote for Sure’ by the Election Commission of India to enhance better electoral participation. SVEEP-Systematic Voters Education & Electoral Participation is a programme of multi-interventions through different modes and media to educate citizens, electors and voters about the electoral process. And at this programme, there was the district team of SVEEP awakened the young students and others, to go and vote on 10 May 2023.

To promote this activity was the Dakshina Kannada DC M R Ravi Kumar, who had been to the St Aloysius Campus a few days ago where he raised awareness towards animals and birds while inaugurating the “Ariyona Pashu Pakshigala Novu” programme. Also joined on the stage were Dr Kumara-the CEO of Zilla Panchayat and in-charge of SVEEP; Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College; Channabasappa K-the Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner; Dr Rose Veera D’souza- HoD Political Science Department, St Aloysius College; John Chandran- a faculty at St Aloysius High School, Mangaluru and well-known art teacher, and Cartoonist who had won the DK Best Teacher Award; DK Rajyotsava Award; and Alwyn D’souza- NSS Coordinator at St Aloysius College.

Addressing the house-packed young students DC Ravi Kumar said, ” Remember that it is Your POWER, Your RIGHTS, Your Vote to Elect GOOD LEADERS to form a VIBRANT GOVERNMENT. Therefore Go Vote on 10 May 2023 without fail, because voting is a privilege you have at your age of 18 years and above. Elect a candidate who is knowledgeable, sober and can be a good leader in the government. Don’t look at which party the candidate belongs to. Let’s look forward to good governance. Look thoroughly at the candidates’ manifesto, propaganda and assurances they make. Vote for the right candidate to form a vibrant government”.

He further said, ” There are eight Assembly constituencies in the district. Regarding the elderly with a count of 60,934, the number of PwDs is 14,007, and the remaining 46,927 are aged above 80, and if they expressed their willingness to vote in polling booths using EVM on May 10 they will be allowed to do so. If they want to use postal balloting, as allowed by the Election Commission, they can opt for it on the spot. The team approaching such voters will have a videographer, a policeman/woman, and agents of candidates and political parties, contesting in the constituencies, in addition to the commission officials. The voting process will be recorded in their presence (to whom the votes will not be recorded) to maintain transparency. Each of them will be contacted by the commission officials for postal balloting”.

Art Teacher and Cartoonist JOHN CHANDRAN of St Aloysius High School

” But we have noted there is a low voter registration among the youth, which is not good, therefore we are here to encourage you to apply for enrolment in the voters’ list till April 11. The district has a total of 1,860 polling stations. In all, 27 check-posts have been activated in the district. In addition, there will be mobile check-posts. The district had a total of 17,58,647 voters as of March 29, 2023. Of them, 8,60,396 are males and 8,98,176 are females. The remaining 75 are transgenders. The voters aged between 18 and 19 are 33,577, and the district has 541 service voters. The election notification will be issued on April 13. The last date for filing nominations will be April 20. They will be scrutinized on April 21, and April 24 will be the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. The election will be held on May 10 and the counting will take place on the premises of the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal on May 13. The election process will be over on May 15″ added DC Ravi Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ said, ” Voting is a privilege for all you young students who have reached the age of 18. Make sure you register your name in the voter’s list by 11 April, because your vote counts to elect a good leader. The power is in your hands to select the right candidate. You should also read the Constitution of India. I want every Aloysian to register and be on the voter’s list. Sad to note that only 36% of youth had registered till today. So when you cast your vote on 10 May, don’t look at which party the candidate belongs to, look for his qualities, character, and capacity among other personal status. So get out and vote to form a good government with good leaders”.

Following the formal function, DC and other dignitaries on the dais stepped down and showed a group of students how to use the EVM while voting. Following this Raghupathi K- an Election Sector Officer and a professor at KACES gave an elaborate explanation of the voting process and the EVM. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Rose Veera D’souza, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Alwyn D’souza, while the programme was eloquently compared by Jissmon, a student of Political Science, St Aloysius College. The students had the opportunity to see the nearly 50 artworks/Cartoons drawn by John Chandran, which were on display.

Like this: Like Loading...