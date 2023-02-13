‘You’re All Tomorrow’s Leaders & Tomorrow’s India’- Rector at St Aloysius ITI Auto Tech Fest

‘You’re All Tomorrow’s Leaders & Tomorrow’s India’- Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Fr Melwin Pinto Sj at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 5th National Auto Tech Fest ‘ AUTOSPARK 2023’ Valedictory programme.

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru in collaboration with TATA motors and SKIP had organised the 5th National level Auto Tech Fest (Automobile Contest) AUTOSPARK 2023. The inauguration of AUTOSPARK 2023 was held in St Aloysius ITI campus on 9 February 2023. Student participants apart from Dakshina Kannada, and Mangaluru had also come from Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, and other parts of the Country. The valedictory function was graced by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru who presided over the function. At the same time, D Rajendra Kumar- Managing Director, Automatrixs Group of Companies, Mangaluru was the chief guest. Other dignitaries who joined on the dais were Vinod Kulkarni – Head CSR Tata Motors Ltd; Dr F Joseph Stanley, General Secretary, SKIP Bangalore; Br. C A Thomas – Chairman SKIP; Fr. John D’ souza S J – Director of St Aloysius ITI; Sunil Kunder- President, St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACCA); Roshan Dsouza – Principal, St Aloysius ITI; Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal; and Robin Vas, Convener of the programme. Officials from SKIP, Instructors and students from different states and Student Council members were present.

The valedictory programme commenced with a prayer song which was sung by SAITI students, followed by a dance by Fashion Designing and Sewing students of St Aloysius ITI. Robin Vas, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Alwyn Menezes, the Vice Principal of St Aloysius ITI welcomed the gathering. The trainers and trainees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, West Bengal, Gujarat Maharashtra, and Goa were present for the event. Altogether there were 19 trainers and 76 trainees for the event. Cross pit stop, Tech quiz, Auto Shooter, Brain Freezer, Tech Innovation, Fastener Maze, and Skills on wheels were competitions held for the trainees and Compe Trainer was the competition held for the trainers.

Prizes were distributed to the Winners in various contests by the dignitaries on the dais. The names of the winners were read by Umesh J A, JTO of Electronics Mechanic Trade; Ashwin D’souza JTO of Front Office Management; Mrs Padmavathi, JTO of Electronics Mechanic Trade; John D’ souza, JTO of AC Technician; Ms . Vanditha Rego, JTO; Wilson, JTO of RAC, among others. The BEST INNOVATIVE PROJECT AWARD was bagged by ‘Little Flower Engineering Institute, Kochi for their Model of Series Hybrid Vehicle; and the OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP was bagged by Don Bosco Technical Institute, Park Circus, Kolkata.

In his address Chief Guest D Rajendra Kumar said, ” This was a brilliant Fest, with lots of ideas and efforts put in by the students from all over the Country. While the auto industry is growing tremendously, you all in the mechanical and auto field have a good scope in the future. People are earning well working in foreign countries, the IT sector and other BIG companies, and they all prefer to buy SUVs over smaller cars, and the auto trade is booming. And while you are pursuing your studies you need to have dedication, commitment and concentration. You need to maximize and improve your skills- just learning at the institution will not help, you need to browse through books and the Internet and learn new auto techniques. I was amazed to see a bunch of innovative models here, proving that you all have a bright future”.

Also speaking, Vinod Kulkarni said St Aloysius ITI has a special place in my heart. Looking at all of you, you are all Winners even though many of you did not win. Participation is more important than winning. Appreciate your efforts and ideas, your dedication and commitment, and I saw that you have potential in you, and you should make use of it. Teamwork and effort are also required. AUTOSPARK has created a spark among you. Opportunities may come later in life, but it does not stop you from what you are doing. Don’t waste time chatting on mobile phones, WhatsApp etc, instead learn new techniques from various sources available from books and the Internet. ”

Dr F Joseph Stanley said, ” All the dignitaries on the dais were once just like you sitting in front, and through their hard work and efforts have reached greater heights with distinguished posts. Their sacrifice and hard work have gained success. You have come from different states from different ITIs and did well with your innovative ideas and no doubt you all have a bright future in mechanical and other technical fields. Best of luck in your future career”. Sunil Kunder said ” You all are nation builders, your innovative mindset, Competence was very much visible in this Fest, which shows you are sure to be our next nation builders. Your hard work and talents will help you become an asset to our nation”.

L-R: Sisters R PRIYANKA (26) and R ANUSHA ( 27) students of Platinum V Training Centre in Vizianagaram Andhra Pradesh

If you have a natural interest in cars, mathematics, mechanics, and electronics, learning Automobile techniques is the right branch for you. The study of automotive engineering is to design, develop, fabricate, and test vehicles or vehicle components from the concept stage to the production stage. Production, development, and manufacturing are the three major functions in this field. A fresh pass student in this field can earn a larger salary than in any other IT field, banking, and other sectors. Salary can be increased as per the performance and expertise of the candidates. And here we have two sisters who had taken up Fashion Industry Course, but later switched to an Auto-Tech course. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, R Priyanka (26) and R Anusha (27) said, ” In the year 2019 we enrolled ourselves in the Fashion Industry course at Platinum V TC, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. But later realizing that getting Auto-Tech certified, we both have now done our First year (2022-23) at the same institute, and we feel that we made the right switch and decision to get into the auto-industry line”

Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto Sj in his presidential address said, ” Wow, what a beautiful Fest, and I was quite impressed by the innovative presentation, new models in auto and other tech fields. I was thrilled with the students by the way they explained their innovative creations, and many had lots of confidence and energy in them, trying to do their best. You need to also impress others with your attire, and earn a reputation. Wearing shabby and indecent clothes will not help you in the long run. And remember that I am proud to say that you are tomorrow’s leaders and Tomorrow’s India. The Aloysius Institutions run by the Jesuit priests follow MAGIS, meaning do not be satisfied with what you have. Best of luck in your endeavours”.

The formal stage programme ended with a mash-up dance by the ‘macho’ students, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Robin Vas, the convener of the Fest. Sumptuous lunch made all the participants happy-bon appetit! The programme was meticulously and eloquently compared by Ashwal D’souza, a RAC trade student.

