‘You’re Always Welcome to Call 112 with Grievances & Public Nuisance’- DCP tells Dalit Activists

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar asked the Dalits and others gathered at the Police Commissioner’s Convention Hall to make use of Emergency Response Support System by dialing 112 for reporting about accidents, public nuisance, crime, personal grievances or providing necessary information to the police which could be useful. Responding to the allegations by Dalit activists during the SC/ST grievances meet that the police were not acting on information about sale of ganja or on complaints of atrocities on Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes, DCP Hariram asked the activists to report such incidents by dialing 112 or personally come to the nearest police station and lodge their complaints. “There are dedicated police personnel on the road who will respond quickly”, he added.

DCP further said,”Dedicated city police staff are now responding to an average of 40-50 calls a day. We need to get an average of 120 calls per day. The caller will get a call from the control room in Bengaluru asking their feedback on the way the personnel responded”. Ms Jyothi, a Dalit activist brought to the notice of DCP that the apartment ‘Apple Homes’ in Shakthinagar where she is staying has not installed CCTV cameras, leading to illegal activities late night on the premises. An apartment association is also not formed after so many requests made. The DCP asked the police inspector concerned to impose a fine of Rs 3000 under Public Safety Act.

When yet another dalit activist sought effective action against persons involved in dropping unwanted materials in the offering box of a Daivastana in Urwa and four other places of worships in the past, DCP said that the written material seized from the offering box in Urwa was similar to the written material seized from offering boxes of four places of worship. Efforts are being made by the police to trace the accused. He suggested that the temple authorities should empty the offering box daily and not once or twice a month, which will be hard to trace the accused, and that temple should install CCTV cameras at the earliest, because culprits create such trouble when they come to know that CCTV cameras don’t exist.

The construction of a Koragajja Gudi near an SC/ST colony in Kadukori Gudda in Kankanady was stopped by the authorities after local Dalits objected to it. They alleged that the builders, who belong to an upper caste, had the ill intention of making money out of the place of worship and cited lack of permission from the civic body for its construction. Raising this issue, a Dalit activist said that the spirit of Sri Korakajja had ordered to construct a daivastana in the Dalit colony during the Ashamangala ceremony held a few years ago. It had to be constructed by a local temple trust, but they could not do so, due to financial constraints. However, a few weeks ago, some people belonging to an upper caste supported by a local Dalit, began the construction of the place of worship overnight on land belonging to the Mangaluru City Corporation.

He said the upper caste ill-treat Dalits even today, but are interested in building shrines of Koragajja. In reply police inspector Savithru Tej said that no illegal construction will be allowed. DCP Hariram citing a Supreme Court order said that worship places cannot be built without required permission from concerned authorities, and assured to see into this issue. Couple of Dalit activists took objection to officials of the social welfare department and Dr B R Ambedkar development authority not attending the SC/ST grievances meeting, stating that it is an insult to Dalits. They also took objection to many buses not changing their boards, even after Jyothi Circle was renamed as Dr B R Ambedkar Circle.

The Dalit activists also complained that the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement Cell (DCRE) was not responding to their complaints. Many a times the staff there are seen playing ludo game, which needs to be stopped, said Sadashiva, a Dalit activist. A pourakarmika couple, Babu and Kusuma from Kurnaadu in Bantwal taluk said they worked and were paid less, in spite of working 10-12 hours a day. The DCP assured that he will look into the issue and see that justice is served.



