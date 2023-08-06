Youth Arrested for Attempting to Capture Video of Neighbour’s Family Members in Toilet



Mangaluru: As per a clarification given by the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate, the Mulky police arrested a 21-year-old youth from Mulky on August 4 for allegedly attempting to capture video of family members of his neighbours in the washroom. The Mulky police gave the name of the accused as Sumanth Poojary.

The police said Sumanth Poojary entered the premises of his neighbour Prajwal in the early hours of August 3. He placed his mobile phone in the washroom and hid in a corner. A few minutes later, Prajwal entered the washroom and switched on the light. He saw the mobile phone near the ventilator. He took the mobile phone and then caught hold of Sumanth Poojary.

The victim cum complainant alleged that the accused had the intention to capture video of household members like him, his mother, sister, etc but the victim is only Prajwal in this case. Only one 18 sec recording is found on the phone. Nothing much is found in the video, only when Prajwal enters the toilet he suspects and catches the accused phone red-handed. After which he goes to the Police Station and gives a complaint and the phone is seized from the victim.

The accused has confessed to the crime and intention. The complaint and accused are neighbours. More investigation is done in this regard.

