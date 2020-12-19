Spread the love



















Youth arrested for extortion in Bihar

Patna: A youth in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district was arrested for extortion, police said on Saturday.

The police said the accused purchased a country-made ‘Katta’ and a cartridge.

The accused Abhishek Kumar, alias Raja (23), made extortion demands from 18 coaching institutes in the district.

Sujeet Kumar, SP of Sitamarhi, said that Abhishek was inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ and he wanted to become gangster in the area.

“As per the modus operandi, Abhishek used to leave extortion letters in the premises of coaching institutes. He believed that he would commit crimes without getting caught,” the officer said.

“During investigation, he was caught in one of the CCTV while leaving an extortion letter at one of the coaching institutes,” he said.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had connections with local goons and wanted to establish himself as a don of the area,” the officer added.