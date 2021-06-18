Spread the love



















Youth Arrested for insulting Tulunadu Flag

Mangaluru: The Urwa police along with the Barke police arrested a youth on June 18, for insulting the Tulunadu flag on a Facebook page.

According to the police, Corporator Shashidhar Hegde had filed a complaint at the Police commissioner’s office on June 9, in connection to insulting the Tulunadu flag on a Facebook page. The accused had edited and written derogatory comments on the Tulunadu flag.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 153 (a) and 505 (2) IPC. To nab the accused the Urwa police personal were sent to Bengaluru. On June 17, the accused was arrested and on June 18, he was brought to Mangaluru.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

