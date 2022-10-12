Youth Arrested for Killing 65-year-old Man After Sexual Favours in Kavoor

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old youth was arrested by the police on October 11, for killing a 65-yar-old man after having sexual favours at Haripadav on October 8.

The deceased has been identified as Jayanand Achari from Konchady, Derebail. The accused is identified as Rajesh Poojary (31) from Devinagar, Kunjathbail.

According to the police, on October 8, at around 2 pm, neighbour Yogish called the deceased person’s brother Achyuth and informed him about the incident. When Achyuth reached the spot at the Haripadav Keonic’s land, he found his brother dead. A red plastic rope was found around Jayanand’s neck with ants on his face.

It is learnt that the deceased used to dress as a woman during Navaratri and was an alcoholic. On October 7, Rajesh picked Jayanand from Lalbagh area for sexual favours for cash. Later, when Jayanand asked for money, Rajesh refused to pay and strangulated him to death.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Kavoor police station under sections 302 and 377 IPC. The Kavoor police arrested Rajesh and produced him before the court, where he was sent to Judicial custody.

