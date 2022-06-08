Youth Arrested for Misbehaving with Female Passenger in Bengaluru Bus

Mangaluru: The Kankanady Town police arrested a youth on June 8 for misbehaving with a female passenger while she was travelling to Mangaluru from Bengaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Mustafa from B C Road.

According to the police, on June 6 night, the complainant boarded the bus from Bengaluru to Mangaluru for an interview. On June 7, at around 5 am, a youth who was sitting near her started to misbehave with her. She immediately informed the driver as well as the other passengers.

When the other passengers questioned him, he said that he is from B C Road. When the bus reached Pumpwell, Mustafa escaped from the bus. The woman attended the interview, and in the evening, filed a complaint at the Kankanady police station.

Based on the complaint, the Kankanady Town police arrested Mustafa. Further investigation is on.