Youth Arrested for Misbehaving with Women in Mosque
Mangaluru: A youth has been arrested for entering the mosque and misbehaving with the women during a Namaz prayer in Thokkottu here on April 28.
The arrested has been identified as Sujeeth Shetty (26) from Karkala.
According to sources, on April 28 night, a special programme was held at Huda Juma Mosque. Many women and girls also participated in the programme. On April 29, at 2 am, Sujeeth entered the mosque where the women were praying and misbehaved with them. In this connection, three of the women filed a complaint at the Ullal police station.
Based on the complaint, the police arrested Sujeeth and produced him before the court. The court has sent Sujeeth to judicial custody.
