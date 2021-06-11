Spread the love



















Youth Arrested for Selling Banned Drugs, Rs 17 Lakh Worth LSD Stamps Seized

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested a youth in connection with the supply of banned drugs and seized 840 LSD stamps containing drugs from his possession on June 10.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Ajinas (25) from Kerala, presently residing at Kadri Kambla.

According to the police, Mohammed Ajinas was illegally supplying the banned drugs to the public and students in the city. The CCB Police, after getting reliable information about Ajinas who was waiting with his motorbike for customers at Kadri the grounds to sell the banned drugs was arrested by the PSI of CCB Pradeep T R and team.

The police seized 840 LSD stamps weighing 15.15 grams worth Rs 16.8 lakh, a Motorbike and two mobile phones all worth Rs 17.15 lakh from his possession. Mohammed Ajinas was handed over to the Mangaluru East Police for further investigations.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker, the operation was carried out by the PSI of CCB Pradeep T R and team.

Like this: Like Loading...