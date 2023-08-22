Youth arrested in Kodagu for indecent act in premises of women’s hostel

Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested a youth accused of indulging in an indecent act in the premises of a women’s hostel of a medical college in Kodagu district’s Madikeri city.



The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Sizil, a resident of Kattale Kaadu in Madikeri.

According to the police, the accused used to come on his bike and harass the women in the hostel and would often indulge in the indecent act, creating fear and panic among the residents.

The students of the college staged a protest on Monday and demanded the arrest of the accused.

According to the students, there was a group which indulged in such indecent acts due to lack of police patrolling .

CCTV cameras have captured their vulgar acts and demanded that others who were also seen in the footage should be arrested.

Madikeri police are gathering inputs about the accused persons following the protest.

The students had earlier complained about the obscene acts but no action was taken.

The college administration had also assured the students of security.

The students further alleged that since the road to the hostel was isolated, they often faced harassment

