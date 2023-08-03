Youth arrested in Udupi for scooter stunt

Udupi: The Udupi police have arrested a 19-year-old on the charge of performing stunts on his scooter and endangering the lives of people.

The police gave the name of the youth as Aashiq, a resident of Parkala in Udupi.

On August 2, Aashiq and his friend were seen riding a scooter in a rash and negligent manner and also performing stunts on the road leading to the office of the Deputy Commissioner at Manipal. The two captured the video of their act and posted it on social media.

The police traced the scooter, which is registered in Udupi, and arrested Aashiq. The police are searching for the other youth.

