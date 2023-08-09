Youth arrested on the charge of having links with drug peddlers

Bengaluru: In a joint operation with local Police, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) Police have arrested a youth from near Hubballi on the charge of him having links with drug peddlers.

The arrested youth has been identified as Ninganagouda, alias Surajgouda Mallikarjungouda Kanagoudara, son of a BJP leader from Adaragunchi village near Hubballi.

According to the police, he worked in a medical store at the Janata Bazaar in Hubballi and is said to be involved in selling banned drugs.

The youth was caught by the police who came on the pretext of buying a banned drug.

The police had called him to Durgad Bail in Hubballi and arrested him when he gave them strips of the banned drug.

Though the arrest was made a week ago, it has come to light now.

Like this: Like Loading...