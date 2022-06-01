Youth Cong takes out peace march to pay tribute to Moosewala



New Delhi: The Youth Congress on Tuesday took out a peace march to pay tribute to Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV said that within a span of a few months, the AAP government has shown Punjab everything which was unimaginable.

“People working for fake image and PR have thrown the state into the fire of anarchy, violence and hatred. Before the elections, tall claims were being made regarding the security of Punjab and after the formation of the government, all the claims and promises have been forgotten,” he said.

Questioning the Punjab government, he further said the state has come under the grip of violence and anarchy due to the carelessness of the government.

“Those who were taking the responsibility of security of each and every person of Punjab before coming to the government, are not keeping their eyes on Sidhu Moosewala’s death today.

“AAP is solely responsible for pushing Punjab into the darkness of anarchy,” he said.