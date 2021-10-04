Spread the love



















Youth Cong workers protest in Delhi over Lakhimpur Kheri violence



New Delhi: The vehicular movement on Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg was disrupted on Monday due to a protest march organised by the Youth Congress workers against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Both the carriageways were blocked by police barricades put up near the Ranjit Singh flyover. Along with the Delhi Police personnel, Central Reserve Police (CRP) was also deployed to control the situation.

Hundreds of the Congress workers and leaders started their protest march from their party office and moved towards the BJP headquarters. They were, however, stopped by the police near the Ranjit Singh flyover.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP and Uttar Pradesh government. With slogans such as “Kisano ke samman mein, Congress hai Maidan mein (For the honour of farmers, Congress is ready to fight)”, they demanded justice for the farmers, who were allegedly killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The Youth Congress protesters were trying to cross the police barricades, however, the police managed to control the situation.

As many as four farmers were allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri following violence, which resulted in a massive protest at the spot. The state police said on Monday that the situation would be normalised soon.

Like this: Like Loading...