Youth Congress’ Kerala President faces high criticism in meeting

Youth Congress’ Kerala unit President, Shafi Parambil on Sunday was at the receiving end of heavy criticism with leaders, cutting across group affiliations, charging that the organisation was dormant and inactive under him.



Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress’ Kerala unit President, Shafi Parambil on Sunday was at the receiving end of heavy criticism with leaders, cutting across group affiliations, charging that the organisation was dormant and inactive under him.

The criticism came during the state executive meeting of the youth body at Ernakulam.

Responding to the criticism, Shafi, on his part, accused party state chief K. Sudharakan of interfering in the affairs of the organisation thus leading to increased group activities.

Youth Congress state General Secretary and Sudhakaran loyalist, Rijil Makutti said that the state chief was forced to intervene as the organisation was dormant for the past several months.

Even after several issues cropped up in Kerala against the LDF government, the Youth Congress was inactive. Parambil, owed allegiance to the ‘A’ group of Youth Congress but during the appointment of the Leader of Opposition, he had supported V.D. Satheeshan instead of Ramesh Chennithala who had the support of ‘A’ group leader and former Chief Minister, Oomen Chandy. This led to the ‘A’ and ‘I’ group leaders drifting away from Parambil, who is now not identified with any group in the party.

Sources in the Youth Congress told IANS that the leaders are sore in that Parambil was not lifting the suspension of state leaders, M.S. Nusur and S.R. Baalu who were suspended due to some issues within the organisation.