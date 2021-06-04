Spread the love



















Youth Congress Leader Suhail Kandak Arrested for Protesting Against Hospital

Mangaluru: Youth Congress leader Suhail Kandak was arrested on June 4, by the Kankanady Town Police for protesting against a hospital for overcharging a patient.

Speaking to the media Suhail Kandak said, “When the hospital authorities did not release the body of a COVID patient on May 18, I just questioned them. The hospital had overcharged the family of a COVID patient who died at the hospital. I questioned against the injustice to the family since they were not able to pay the huge bill. The hospital authorities had informed the police and the police had taken an undertaking from me. But today the hospital authorities again filed a complaint against me and pressurised the police to arrest me.”

Suhail further said, “We the Congress party workers are working day and night to help the poor and the needy as Corona warriors but the ruling party is unable to digest the good work we are doing and pressurised the police to arrest me. We will not stop our fight in giving justice to the poor patients. Our fight will continue and from tomorrow we will start our fight from Indiana Hospital”.

Hundreds of Congress party workers gathered in front of the Police station and demanded the release of Suhail Kandak. Former MLA J R Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Former District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai rushed to the Kankanady Town Police and held talks with the police officials.

Like this: Like Loading...