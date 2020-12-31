Spread the love



















Youth Congress takes out torchlight march against farm laws



New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress activists on Wednesday took out a torchlight march to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws and also cancellation of Parliament’s Winter Session.

Hundreds of youth Congress activists started a torchlight procession under the leadership of National President Srinivas B. V., from its office to Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to media, Srinivas said that while the whole of India is troubled by the chilling cold, the central government is constantly pushing farmers to death in this cold.

He said that the advocates are committing suicides in support of them, players of national and international level are returning their medals, famous eminent politicians are returning their Padma Vibhushan.

“But the Prime Minister instead of talking to farmers is engaged in proving them illiterate. He is constantly insulting the farmers and saying that the farmers are being confused,” the youth leader alleged.

He said that the Prime Minister is constantly losing his credibility.

“People have suffered every moment from the ill effects of GST and demonetisation, this is why farmers demand a Parliament-made law, instead of a written assurance on the MSP.

The BJP-led government does not even want any discussion on these issues related to agriculture. That is why by excuse of Covid, the government is not even convening the Parliament’s Winter Session,” he said.

He also accused the BJP of constantly “killing democracy”.

Targeting government, he said that during the Covid pandemic Bihar assembly elections can be held, Hyderabad elections can be held, there can be political rallies in West Bengal, thousands of people can celebrate the victory by mocking social distancing in Delhi’s BJP office, then why can’t 543 MP’s sit in the Parliament House?

We demand an immediate Parliament session.

Earlier in the day, government held sixth round of talks with farmer leaders.

After five and half hour long meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra singh Tomar said that the Centre and farmers had consensus on two out of four issues and next round of meeting will take place on January 4.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been sitting on protest for last 35 days at several borders of the national capital demanding repealing of three farm laws and guarantee of the MSP.