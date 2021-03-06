Spread the love



















Youth, dad & grandpa found dead in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 20-year-old youth was found dead due to falling from a high rise society building. His father and grandfather were also found stabbed to death in the family flat, police said here on Saturday.

According to an official of Mulund Police Station, a wireless van got a message that the youth had fallen from a building and was lying badly injured in the compound.

The police van rushed to the spot at the Vasant Oscar Society on LBS Marg and found the victim, Shardul M. Mangle, lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the nearby Agarwal Hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.

Making further enquiries, when the police team reached the victim’s flat in the same building, they came across two men including a senior citizen, stabbed to death.

They were later identified as Milind S. Mangle, 55, and Suresh K. Mangle, 85, the father and grandfather of the deceased Shardul.

The motives behind the multiple crimes are not clear and police teams led by top officers are investigating the incident which sent shockwaves in the Mulund suburb.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the boy may have stabbed his father and grandfather with a knife before jumping to his death from the multi-storied building.