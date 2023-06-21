Youth Detained for Vandalising St Pius Church in Kamanahalli

Bengaluru: A youth broke into St Pius Church on Kamanahalli Road during the wee hours of June 20 and vandalised the church.

The police detained Tom Mathew (29) from Banasawadi.

According to the Banasawadi police, On June 20th night, at around 3 am, Tom Mathew entered St Pius Church and vandalized the articles on the altar, the Holy Bible, flower vases, and the Holy Relic. Later, he came outside the church, woke up the security guard, and asked for drinking water.

When the security guard came to know about the vandalization, he informed the Church authorities who then informed the police.

The Kamanahalli police took Tom into their custody for further investigations.

A case has been registered under sections 295, 427 and 447 IPC.

Like this: Like Loading...