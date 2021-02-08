Spread the love



















Youth Director of Bangalore Archdiocese Challenges Youth to Take Action for Their Growth

Bangalore: Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Bangalore Archdiocese celebrated the feast of St Gonsalo Gracia the patron of ICYM as the ICYM day on 7th February 2021 at Good Shepherd Church, Murphy Town Bangalore. Fr Anil D’sa SDB the Youth Director of the Archdiocese who was the chief guest for the day in his message to the youth exhorted them to take action for their growth and not merely wish that they grow.

The archdiocesan level programme was attended by youth representatives of several parishes who witnessed a meaningful celebration of the Eucharist followed by a presentation on St Gonsalo Gracia and messages by the dignitaries. The youth fellowship gathering animated by Deacon David Kumar drew the attention of the young people on the need of coming together for service and self-growth.

Creative youth activities brought forth several learning experiences for young people. The youth committed themselves to move out of their comfort zone and take action towards succeeding in life thus becoming worthy citizens of the country and children of God.

Several Parishes in the archdiocese organized the youth Eucharist and youth gatherings and observed the ICYM Day fittingly. The celebration was a National level event where most of the ICYM units all over the country observed this day.

By Deacon David Kumar, Good Shepherd Church Bangalore