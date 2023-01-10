Youth Exhorted to ‘Pursue Lasting Joy rather than Fleeting Pleasures’ on Sixth Day of Novena at Infant Jesus Shrine

Mangaluru: Nine masses were held throughout the day on the sixth day of the novena at the Infant Jesus Shrine in Bikarnakatte, with a particular emphasis on praying for the youth. “Be happy while you are young, and let your heart give you joy in the days of your youth” was the theme of the day for reflection.

Happiness is a journey that we look forward to, not a destination. Happiness exists right now, not in the future. Joy and happiness come from within. Nobody or nothing can always make us happy. It’s a system inside of us that keeps us content. We must all beg for and be at peace with the gift of joy that the Holy Spirit bestows upon us, was the crux of the reflection of the day. The faithful were present in good numbers for Eucharistic adoration at midday. All faithful were provided with a midday meal.

Jan 5-13, there will be 9 Masses from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Konkani, English Malayalam, and Kannada. The annual feast will be celebrated on January 14 & 15.

Report: Carmel Kiran Media

Pics: Stany Bantwal