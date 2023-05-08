Youth found dead in Lucknow, fiancée booked for murder

A 22-year-old employee of a shopping mall was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house and his fiancée has been booked for murder.



Lucknow: A 22-year-old employee of a shopping mall was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house and his fiancée has been booked for murder.

Ayush Gautam of Gosainganj was staying at a house behind the shopping mall along with his fiancée. A week ago, he was found dead at his room where his fiancée was also present.

A foam-like substance had oozed out from the victim’s mouth, said police. He was rushed to RMLIMS by the family of his fiancée, where he was pronounced dead, as per his father.

“The body was put at the morgue and we were informed of the incident. When we reached the hospital, the staff and doctors who examined Ayush told us that he was strangled to death,” he alleged.

Police registered a case on his complaint, and started an investigation.

On the day of the incident, police had claimed that the youth ended his life but could not explain further.

His family had alleged foul play even earlier. Golf City SHO Shailendra Giri said that an FIR under the charges of IPC’s section 302 (murder) against his fiancée has been registered and a probe is being conducted.

Like this: Like Loading...