Youth From Kerala Impersonating Police Officer Arrested

Mangaluru: A 25-year-old youth from Kerala was arrested by the Urwa Police on August 19 on charges of impersonating a police officer.

The arrested has been identified as Benedict Sabu (25) from Idukki, Kerala, studying in a reputed Nursing College in Mangaluru.

The Urwa police after getting reliable information about a youth impersonating a police officer, got into action and arrested the accused. The police seized a fake ID card of RAW, Kerala State Police & Agriculture Department and Farmers Welfare Department, Kerala, one set of PSI Uniform, Police Shoes, Logo, Medal, Belt, Cap, a laptop and 2 mobile phones from his possession.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and the direction of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and the leadership of ACP Mahesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Urwa police team.

