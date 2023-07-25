Youth from Kerala who Killed Grand Parents Arrested while Selling Gold in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 27-year-old youth from Kerala was arrested by the city police while he was selling gold at Car Street on July 24.

The arrested has been identified as Ahmed Akmal (27) from Thrissur Kerala.

According to the police, on July 24 at around 11:00 am, a youth was found roaming suspiciously in Car Street and trying to sell gold ornaments. As soon as the police got the information, ASI Damodar along with his team reached Car Street and took the youth into custody.

During interrogation, Ahmed Akmal revealed that he is from Thrissur, Kerala. He had killed his grandparents on July 23 and came to Mangaluru to sell the gold ornaments he had stolen from his grandparents’ house. The police recovered a Gold Pearl chain, one chain with a small pendant, three pair of earrings, five finger rings, 2 bangles, a passport and other documents.

Under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain and the guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and ACP Central Sub-division Mahesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the PI Raghavendra M Byndoor, ASI Crime Damodar, HC Madan, Satish and PC Guru.

Like this: Like Loading...