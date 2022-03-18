Youth gang stabs elderly man to death in Bengaluru, 6 held



Bengaluru: Six youth have been arrested in connection with stabbing an elderly man to death for objecting to wheeling and smoking in front of his residence at Vijayanagar locality of Bengaluru.

According to DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil on Friday, the incident had taken place near Mary Matha Church in the K.P. Agrahara police station limits on March 11. The police have arrested six persons in this connection and launched a hunt for two others.

The bikers used to race and indulge in wheeling causing nuisance in the area. The accused also smoked cigarettes in front of the residence of Thomas, the victim, a local resident.

Thomas objected to it and asked them not to indulge in wheeling and smoking in front of his residence.

Later, he had complained about the incident to the father of one of the accused and asked his family to advise their son in this regard. The accused’s father assured them that he would tame his son.

The accused, who was present at that time in the house with others, called the man out on the pretext of talking to him and stabbed him with a dagger and knife.

After the incident, the youth fled from the spot leaving behind the profusely bleeding victim. Though the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to injuries in a few minutes.

Police have arrested the accused and seized weapons used for the act. A hunt for the remaining accused has been launched.