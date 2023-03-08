Youth Gospel Concert, Bejai 2023: Raising Our Voices to the Lord

Mangaluru: A Youth Gospel Concert was held on 4th March 2023 at Lourdes Central School grounds in Bejai. The program, titled “Raising Our Voices to the Lord” was conceptualized by the Parish Priest, Fr J.B Saldanha, and well-executed by the Asst. PP, Fr Suraj Joseph Lobo. The event was coordinated by Rishel D’Souza, Karangalpady and featured 24 talented artists who excellently performed the concert.

The program was attended by a crowd of over 500 people, who were treated to a powerful and prayerful performance of 15 hymns. Each hymn was dedicated to a particular intention and was introduced with a brief explanation of its inner meaning. The event was organized as part of the Lenten journey towards Easter, and the audience was able to experience the joy and hope of the season through the uplifting music.

God’s blessings were invoked by the Principal of Lourdes Central School, Rev. Fr Robert D’Souza, and special prayers and blessings were offered by Rev Fr J.B Saldanha to the children preparing for exams and others. The musicians who performed at the event included Alia Pinto on violin, Prinston on the keyboard, Wivon Fernandes on bass guitar, Wilton Merwyn Fernandes on piano, Shresht on drums, Riyan Soans on lead guitar, Anston Rodrigues on violin, and Reuben Jason Machado on flute.

The singers who performed at the concert were Leona Alison Dsouza, Giselle Megan Aranha, Rishel Dsouza, Vijay D’Costa, Conroy Rodrigues, Dheeraj Lobo, Shalon Pinto, Dallon Greg Pereira, Rhea Rodrigues, Brian Sequeira, Rachelle Florence Joseph, Alina Peris, Jane Fiona Mascarenhas, Bindu Cutinha, and Stallone Noel Pinto.

The event was compered by Mrs Eulalia and was attended by several dignitaries, priests and nuns and faithful including the Parish Priest Fr J. B. Saldanha, Principal of Lourdes Central School, Fr Robert D’Souza, Fr Jaison Pais, Fr Vincent Sequeira, Vice President Mr Ashok Pinto, and Secretary Ms Avitha Pinto.

Overall, the Youth Gospel Concert was a great success, and the audience was left feeling uplifted and inspired by the talented performances of the young artists. The event served as a wonderful reminder of the power of music to bring people together in prayer and worship and to strengthen their faith in God.

