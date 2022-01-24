Youth JD(S) Holds Jatha Against Exclusion of Sree Narayana Guru tableau from Republic Day Parade

Mangaluru: The Youth JD(S) held a Jatha on January 24, against the Central government for denying permission for the tableaux of Sree Narayana Guru, proposed by the Kerala Government during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The vehicle Jatha started, from Clock Tower and passed through the GHS road, Car Street and culminated at Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, Kudroli.

MLC B M Farooq flagged off the Jatha from the Clock Tower. Addressing the party workers, B M Farooq said, “We condemn the decision of the Central government to exclude the tableau of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru during the republic day parade. The government should include the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru proposed by the Kerala Government during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The BJP government being in power in our state, many leaders being the devotees of Sree Narayana Guru do not raise their voice against the exclusion of the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru during the Republic Day parade is a tragedy”.

President of Dakshina Kannada Youth JD(S) Akshith Suvarna said, “Denying to include the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru is not only injustice to the backward class community but is an injustice to our state. The central government should include the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru during the republic day parade. If JD(S) comes to power in the state and Kumaraswami becomes the CM, the tableau of Sree Narayana Guru will represent Karnataka, during the republic day parade in New Delhi”.

President of District JD(S) Madegowda also spoke on the occasion. Senior JD(S) leaders Iqbal Mulky, Haroon Rasheed Bantwal, Youth JD(S) leader Faizal Rehman, Rathish Karkera, Mohammed Asif, Sumati Hegde, Mohammed Faizal, Hithesh Rai, Sattar Bunder, Sahwaz Bantwal, Nazeer Khandak, Sumith Suvarna, Likhith Raj and others were also present.