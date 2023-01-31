Youth JD(S) Stages Protest Against MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for derogatory Remarks on Deve Gowda

Mangaluru: The District Youth JD(S) staged a protest against the BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel holding black flags for his derogatory remarks on the JD(S) Chief Deve Gowda in front of the Circuit House here, on January 31.

Addressing the protesters District Youth JD(S) President Akshith Suvarna said, “We condemn the derogatory remarks by Nalin Kumar. Nalin Kumar Kateel has spoken against Deve Gowda and his family in a very cheap manner. The former Prime Minister, Deve Gowda has earned a name in state and national politics. Nalin may have forgotten the contribution of Deve Gowda as the Prime Minister of the country but the people of the country still remember him. Nalin has no moral rights to speak against Deve Gowda and his family”.

Akshith further said, “Nalin Kumar has not contributed even one percent compared to Deve Gowda. He has no right to speak lightly about Deve Gowda or his family. Nalin Kumar’s achievements are nothing but buying Congress and JDS party MLAs and forming the government immorally. Nalin should apologize to Deve Gowda immediately or black flags will be displayed in all the programmes he participates in, in the coming days.

District organizing Secretary Ratish Karkera, district senior vice-president Mohammad Asif, district general secretary Hitesh Rai, Mangalore south constituency president Sattar Parupati, and youth Officer bearers Nitesh Poojary, Vinay, Gautham, Vinit, Rinit, Nishant, Gaganeesh, Pradeep Kirthik, Pawan, Dhanush, Sushant, Vinay, Jaideep and Dhanush Poojary were also present.

