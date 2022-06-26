Youth kills grandparents for denying money to buy liquor

New Delhi: Denying money to buy liquor proved costly for an elderly couple who were killed by their grandson in Damri village of Budaun district in UP, police said on Sunday.

The police have found the decomposed bodies of the elderly couple from two separate room of a house in Damri village.

The police said that the grand son who is on the run allegedly killed the elderly couple after an argument over liquor. The deceased were identified as Prem Shankar (65) and Bhawan Devi (60).

“The accused, Himesh (20) came here (UP village) to attend a wedding ceremony along with the grandparents. They had been living in Delhi. The family has lodged a complaint with us accusing Himesh killing his grandparents,” said the police.

The official said that the bodies were sent to a nearby government hospital for conducting post-mortem. An FIR of murder has been lodged in this connection.

The official said that the murder took place on June 22, but it was reported to police on Sunday.

Himesh, the accused, is an alcoholic. He often used to hurl abuses at his family members. He demanded money to buy liquor and was scolded by the family for this.

“After this the accused allegedly killed his grandparents and hid their bodies in two separate rooms of the house,” said the police adding that they were looking into the matter.