Youth kills lover, shoots nearly 23 min video justifying his act before committing suicide

Greater Noida: An over 22-minute video connected to a murder in Shiv Nadar University has surfaced in which the youth who killed his lover, justified his act and later committed suicide.

Anuj after shooting Sneha dead came back to his hostel room and shot a video in which he cited reasons for his criminal act post which he shot himself.

Before taking the extreme step, Anuj uploaded it on Google drive saving it as ‘My suicide note’ and then shared it with his friends.

In the video, the 21-year-old can be heard saying that whatever he has done is right. He claimed that Sneha had got engaged to somebody else and this had broken his heart.

“I was a very good person and was into athletics at the national level. All was well until I got admission in this college. After coming to college, I met Sneha who changed my life,” Anuj said.

He said that he had seen many ups and downs in his life and lost several people close to him.

Anuj said that his sister was burnt to death by his brother-in-law, and his uncle died of a heart attack after his aunt cheated on her husband. All these incidents have caused him mental trauma and pain, he said.

Anuj said that earlier Sneha was in a relationship in which she was not happy and he helped her in overcoming that. Anuj said that after that, they entered into a relationship but the reality was different.

Anuj claimed that last year when he came to his home for his birthday, everything changed, and Sneha cheated on him.

“I got to know that she was cheating on me with a mess worker Ashutosh Pandey. She used to meet him when I used to sleep in the night. When she used to come back, she used to delete chat and call log with Pandey. She cheated on me for over one year. I warned her several times that it is not good for our relationship but in vain,” he said.

He claimed that Sneha was having relations with several men. Despite all this, I begged her for love but instead of agreeing to it she complained to the college officials.

Anuj revealed in the video that he is suffering from brain cancer and if he does not get operated upon, he will die in two years. He also apologised to Sneha’s parents and said that she did not deserve to be their daughter.

