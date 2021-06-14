Spread the love



















Youth kills mother, step father and brother before killing self in Dhanbad



Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth killed his mother, step father and step brother before committing suicide in Dhanbad on Monday.

The incident took place in the Gandhinagar locality under the Dhansar police station in Dhanabd district. The bodies were found in a house when the neighbours informed the police after seeing blood coming out of it.

The police suspect that Rahul, 21, killed his step father Munna Yadav alias Birendra Yadav, mother Meena Devi, 38, and step brother Rohit Yadav 14.

The neighbours told the police that Rohit was unhappy with the second marriage of his mother. His mother got married to Munna Yadav 15 years ago after the death of her first husband, the father of Rohit.

The police said that prima facie it appears that Rohit stabbed his step father, step brother and mother with a sharp-edged weapon and later committed suicide by slitting his own throat.

The police have recovered a knife from Rohit’s hand. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Like this: Like Loading...