Spread the love



















Youth Leaders Commit Themselves to the Cause of Youth at ICYM Bangalore Meet

Bangalore: Bangalore archdiocesan youth coordinators of 7 urban deaneries had come together on Sunday 24 January 2021 at Yuva Chethana the youth commission center of the archdiocese of Bangalore to prepare a plan of action in taking forward the youth pastoral plan and making the youth ministry active and vibrant.

Fr Sandeep CSSR, the director of Redemptorist youth ministry, was the special guest for the gathering. In his intervention, he exhorted the youth coordinators to be Disciples of Christ and be committed to Him in serving the people entrusted to their care. Mr Arun Mascarenhas, an HR professional in Bangalore, shared his experience of being part of ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) and the opportunity it provides for the personal growth and leadership. Fr Anil D’sa SDB the youth director of the archdiocese animated the meeting giving a glimpse of the youth ministry in the archdiocese and possibility of reviving youth ministry in the post-pandemic situation.

The youth coordinators shared their experience of pandemic and their involvement in reaching out to the people in need in this crisis situation. They voiced their opinion on the need of organizing themselves as a strong youth network under the banner of ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) so as to be effective in serving the society in times of crisis. They felt that their voice and achievements need to be made visible through print media. Thus it was decided to revive “Youth Voice” a youth magazine of the youth commission of the archdiocese started in 1997. Mr Nihar Fernandes from St Patrick’s Church volunteered to be in-charge of the magazine and be the editor of it.

The youth coordinators unanimously agreed to revitalize the youth groups in their respective deaneries and extend their full cooperation to the archdiocesan youth ministry team in realizing its goal of purposeful and vibrant youth ministry in the archdiocese.

By Ms Benisha, St Patrick’s Church, Bangalore