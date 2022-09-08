Youth Murdered by His friends – Truth revealed after Six months in PM report

Kundapur: A missing youth’s body was found in a decomposed state in the river. The police had registered a case of unnatural death. Now the case has taken a twist and the Shankernarayana Police have arrested three persons on murder charges.

Vinay Poojary

The deceased victim has been identified as Vinay Poojary (26), a resident of Chowkudibettu, Hanglur near Kundapur.

The arrested have been identified as Akshay (28), a resident of Hanglur, Praveen Poojary from Basrur and Sathish Poojary. All three were produced before the court and sent to Judicial custody.

According to the press release issued by the SP office, On March 28 Vinay Poojary had gone missing and a complaint was registered at the Kundapur Police Station. On April 4, his decomposed body was found in the Varahi River at Amparu under the Shankaranarayana Police station limits.

Vinay Poojary’s uncle Sheena Poojary raised doubts about Vinay’s death and filed a complaint at the Shankaranarayana Police Station. The Shankaranarayana Police registered a case of unnatural death and the body was sent to KMC Manipal for Post mortem.

The Post mortem report was received on September 6 in which wounds on the right side of Vinay’s neck were found. After receiving the postmortem report Vinay’s sister filed a complaint against his friend Akshay and others. She stated that his friends had murdered him and then thrown the body into the river. Based on her complaint, the Shankaranarayana Police again registered a complaint under sections 302, 201, and 34 IPC. The police arrested all three accused. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they had murdered Vinay.

Under the direction of SP Akshay M H and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa, and the guidance of DySP Kundapur Srikanth K, the operation was carried out by the CPI Gopikrishna K R, Shankernarayana PSI Sridhar Naik, DySP office staff Ramu Hegde, Raghavendra Devadiga, Santhosh Kumar, Santhosh K U, Gopalkrishna, Manjunath, Raghavendra, Punith Kumar Shetty, Alingaraya Kaate, Jayarama, Sathish, Chandra Kumar, Madhusoodhan and Anil Kumar.

