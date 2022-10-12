Youth Red Cross Inaugurated at Yenepoya and MoU signed with Indian Red Cross Society DK

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the Red Cross Unit of Yenepoya, MoU signing and orientation programme at the Yenepoya (deemed o be University) was inaugurated on 11 October 2022 by chief guest Dr Rajendra K V, District Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rajendra appreciated the University for signing the MoU with the Indian Red cross society D.K. He congratulated the Youth Red Cross Unit of Yenepoya Deemed to be University on its inauguration and said that Humanitarian values must be inculcated among the volunteers and that the principles of the Red Cross should help in developing peace and cordiality among the volunteers.

Sri CA Shantharama Shetty, Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society D.K, the guest of honour in his speech, said that the youth as ambassadors of the Indian Red Cross Society, should reach the society with humanitarian values and be good civilians.

Sri Kusumadara B.K, Hon. Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society praised the work of the Youth Red Cross at the University. Dr M Vijayakumar Vice chancellor presided over the function. Dr K.S Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar, welcomed the gathering and Mrs Nithyashree B V, Nodal Officer, Youth Red Cross, delivered the vote of thanks.

State representative of the Indian Red Cross Society Sri Yathish Baikampady, and Resource person, Sri Sachet Suvarna, were present.

Smt. Jyothi compered the program. Around 10 program officers of constituent colleges and 300 volunteers benefited from the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...