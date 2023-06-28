Youth shoots self dead in Sullia

Mangaluru: A youngster allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at the top of a hillock in Ubaradka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi, working at a household in Belrampady of Ubaradka.

Sources said that Ravi walked up the hillock in Belrampady on Tuesday night and allegedly shot himself in the head.

Police personnel from Sullia, who visited the spot at night, have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The preliminary enquiry suggested it is a case of suicide, they said, adding that the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Like this: Like Loading...